Adam Duvall vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Adam Duvall (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jack Flaherty and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 21 walks.
- Duvall has gotten at least one hit in 60.5% of his games this season (46 of 76), with multiple hits 20 times (26.3%).
- In 23.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32 games this season (42.1%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (14.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 76 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.296
|AVG
|.225
|.353
|OBP
|.289
|.622
|SLG
|.493
|23
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|9
|31
|RBI
|21
|47/11
|K/BB
|44/10
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty (8-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 26th of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.84, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .277 against him.
