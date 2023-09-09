Alex Verdugo vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
On Saturday, Alex Verdugo (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Read More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .276 with 35 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
- Verdugo has gotten a hit in 83 of 123 games this season (67.5%), with multiple hits on 38 occasions (30.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37 games this season (30.1%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 49.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|60
|.291
|AVG
|.261
|.354
|OBP
|.322
|.478
|SLG
|.416
|31
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|26
|37/21
|K/BB
|41/21
|2
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Orioles, his 26th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.84, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
