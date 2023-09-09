The Boston College Eagles (0-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Alumni Stadium.

Boston College ranks 79th in scoring offense (24 points per game) and 88th in scoring defense (27 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of total offense, Holy Cross ranks 26th in the FCS (432 total yards per game) and 54th defensively (351 total yards allowed per game).

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup on ACC Network Extra.

Boston College vs. Holy Cross Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Boston College vs. Holy Cross Key Statistics

Boston College Holy Cross 314 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432 (33rd) 338 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351 (51st) 146 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 242 (14th) 168 (99th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190 (54th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (32nd)

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has been a dual threat for Boston College so far this season. He has 138 passing yards, completing 46.4% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 67 yards (67.0 ypg) on nine carries with one rushing touchdown.

Pat Garwo III has carried the ball 10 times for 44 yards (44.0 per game).

Lewis Bond's 40 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted five times and has registered four catches and one touchdown.

Ryan O'Keefe has hauled in five receptions totaling 38 yards so far this campaign.

Jaden Williams' two catches have turned into 35 yards and one touchdown.

Holy Cross Stats Leaders

Matthew Sluka has thrown for 190 yards (190.0 ypg) to lead Holy Cross, completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 91 yards (91.0 ypg) on 14 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Fuller, has carried the ball 13 times for 120 yards (120.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 14 receiving yards (14.0 per game) on one catch with one receiving touchdown.

Jalen Coker has racked up 136 receiving yards on four receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tyler Purdy has collected 17 receiving yards (17.0 yards per game) on two receptions.

