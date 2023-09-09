Boston College vs. Holy Cross: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston College Eagles (0-1) are favored, by 10.5 points, facing the FCS Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The over/under for the outing is 56.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boston College vs. Holy Cross matchup.
Boston College vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network Extra
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Boston College vs. Holy Cross Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|Holy Cross Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boston College (-10.5)
|56.5
|-500
|+325
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Boston College (-10)
|56
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-10)
|55.5
|-385
|+300
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 2 Odds
- Wisconsin vs Washington State
- Auburn vs Cal
- UNLV vs Michigan
- Stanford vs USC
- Ole Miss vs Tulane
- Oregon vs Texas Tech
- Charlotte vs Maryland
- Iowa vs Iowa State
- Utah vs Baylor
- Nebraska vs Colorado
- Texas vs Alabama
- Texas A&M vs Miami (FL)
- Notre Dame vs NC State
- UCLA vs San Diego State
- UCF vs Boise State
- Troy vs Kansas State
- Purdue vs Virginia Tech
- Oklahoma State vs Arizona State
Boston College vs. Holy Cross Betting Trends
- Boston College has not won against the spread this season in one opportunities.
- Holy Cross has covered in its only game with a spread this year.
Boston College 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the ACC
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.