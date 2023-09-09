The Boston College Eagles (0-1) are favored, by 10.5 points, facing the FCS Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The over/under for the outing is 56.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boston College vs. Holy Cross matchup.

Boston College vs. Holy Cross Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Boston College vs. Holy Cross Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Boston College vs. Holy Cross Betting Trends

Boston College has not won against the spread this season in one opportunities.

Holy Cross has covered in its only game with a spread this year.

Boston College 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.