Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .647 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on September 9 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .255 with 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Wong has had a hit in 59 of 102 games this season (57.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (15.7%).

He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 102), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.5% of his games this year, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 42 games this season (41.2%), including nine multi-run games (8.8%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 51 .287 AVG .222 .344 OBP .276 .463 SLG .389 16 XBH 20 6 HR 3 20 RBI 15 51/12 K/BB 62/10 5 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings