The Boston College Eagles (0-1) face an FCS opponent, the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Alumni Stadium.

Boston College ranks 101st in total offense (314.0 yards per game) and 71st in total defense (338.0 yards allowed per game) this season. From an offensive standpoint, Holy Cross is posting 432.0 total yards per game (26th-ranked). It ranks 54th in the FCS on defense (351.0 total yards given up per game).

Here we will dive into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Holy Cross Boston College 432.0 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.0 (102nd) 351.0 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338.0 (65th) 242.0 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.0 (67th) 190.0 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.0 (99th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 0 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Holy Cross Stats Leaders

Matthew Sluka has thrown for 190 yards on 9-of-14 passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 91 yards.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Fuller, has carried the ball 13 times for 120 yards (120.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 14 receiving yards (14.0 per game) on one catch with one receiving touchdown.

Jalen Coker's 136 receiving yards (136.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has four receptions on four targets with one touchdown.

Tyler Purdy has two receptions (on two targets) for a total of 17 yards (17.0 yards per game) this year.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos leads Boston College with 138 yards (138.0 ypg) on 13-of-28 passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 67 rushing yards on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Pat Garwo III has carried the ball 10 times for 44 yards (44.0 per game).

Lewis Bond has hauled in four catches for 40 yards (40.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Ryan O'Keefe has caught five passes for 38 yards (38.0 yards per game) this year.

Jaden Williams' two grabs are good enough for 35 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Boston College or Holy Cross gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.