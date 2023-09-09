Holy Cross vs. Boston College: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston College Eagles (0-1) are favored, by 10.5 points, versus the FCS Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The over/under in this contest is 56.5 points.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Boston College vs. Holy Cross matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Holy Cross vs. Boston College Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network Extra
- City: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Holy Cross vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|Holy Cross Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boston College (-10.5)
|56.5
|-500
|+325
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Boston College (-10)
|56
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-10)
|55.5
|-385
|+300
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 2 Odds
- Utah vs Baylor
- UNLV vs Michigan
- Charlotte vs Maryland
- Notre Dame vs NC State
- Ole Miss vs Tulane
- Iowa vs Iowa State
- Stanford vs USC
- Troy vs Kansas State
- Oregon vs Texas Tech
- UCF vs Boise State
- Purdue vs Virginia Tech
- Texas A&M vs Miami (FL)
- Wisconsin vs Washington State
- Auburn vs Cal
- UCLA vs San Diego State
- Texas vs Alabama
- Nebraska vs Colorado
- Oklahoma State vs Arizona State
Holy Cross vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Holy Cross has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.
- Boston College is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.