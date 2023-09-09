The Boston College Eagles (0-1) are favored, by 10.5 points, versus the FCS Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The over/under in this contest is 56.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Boston College vs. Holy Cross matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network Extra
  • City: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: Alumni Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Holy Cross Moneyline
BetMGM Boston College (-10.5) 56.5 -500 +325 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Boston College (-10) 56 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Boston College (-10) 55.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 2 Odds

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Betting Trends

  • Holy Cross has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Boston College is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.