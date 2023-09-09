The Boston College Eagles (0-1) are favored, by 10.5 points, versus the FCS Holy Cross Crusaders on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Alumni Stadium. The over/under in this contest is 56.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Boston College vs. Holy Cross matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra City: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Alumni Stadium

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Holy Cross has compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.

Boston College is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

