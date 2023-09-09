2023 Kroger Queen City Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
After the second round at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship, Pie-Yun Chien is currently atop the leaderboard (+20000 to win).
Want to place a bet on the Kroger Queen City Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Kroger Queen City Championship Third Round Information
- Start Time: 8:57 AM ET
- Venue: Kenwood Country Club
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,515 yards
Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a free trial to Fubo!
Kroger Queen City Championship Best Odds to Win
Xiyu Lin
- Tee Time: 9:08 AM ET
- Current Rank: 47th (-2)
- Odds to Win: +1100
Lin Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|73
|+1
|3
|4
|88th
|Round 2
|69
|-3
|4
|1
|18th
Click here to bet on Lin at the Kroger Queen City Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Ruoning Yin
- Tee Time: 11:20 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-10)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Yin Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-4
|4
|0
|12th
|Round 2
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|3rd
Click here to bet on Yin with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Nasa Hataoka
- Tee Time: 10:58 AM ET
- Current Rank: 7th (-8)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Hataoka Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|73
|+1
|3
|4
|88th
|Round 2
|63
|-9
|9
|0
|1st
Want to place a bet on Hataoka in the Kroger Queen City Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Rose Zhang
- Tee Time: 10:36 AM ET
- Current Rank: 14th (-6)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Zhang Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|70
|-2
|3
|1
|36th
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|6
|2
|10th
Think Zhang can win the Kroger Queen City Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Ally Ewing
- Tee Time: 10:14 AM ET
- Current Rank: 19th (-5)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Ewing Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-3
|4
|1
|21st
|Round 2
|70
|-2
|4
|2
|38th
Click here to bet on Ewing at the Kroger Queen City Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Kroger Queen City Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Charley Hull
|5th (-9)
|+2000
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
|27th (-4)
|+2000
|Minjee Lee
|7th (-8)
|+2000
|Yuka Saso
|5th (-9)
|+2500
|Andrea Lee
|14th (-6)
|+2500
|A Lim Kim
|65th (-1)
|+2500
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|47th (-2)
|+3300
|Hye-jin Choi
|19th (-5)
|+3500
|Gabriela Ruffels
|14th (-6)
|+4000
|Madelene Sagstrom
|12th (-7)
|+4000
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.