Luis Urías vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
On Saturday, Luis Urias (.161 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and three RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rays.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is batting .179 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Urias has gotten at least one hit in 42.5% of his games this season (17 of 40), with multiple hits four times (10.0%).
- Looking at the 40 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (7.5%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Urias has driven in a run in 10 games this season (25.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 13 of 40 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|.184
|AVG
|.111
|.295
|OBP
|.250
|.211
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|1
|10/5
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty (8-8 with a 4.84 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 26th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.84 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
