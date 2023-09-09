On Saturday, Luis Urias (.161 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and three RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is batting .179 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Urias has gotten at least one hit in 42.5% of his games this season (17 of 40), with multiple hits four times (10.0%).

Looking at the 40 games he has played this year, he's went deep in three of them (7.5%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Urias has driven in a run in 10 games this season (25.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 of 40 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 .184 AVG .111 .295 OBP .250 .211 SLG .222 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 2 RBI 1 10/5 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings