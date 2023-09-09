In the matchup between the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and Merrimack Warriors on Saturday, September 9 at 4:00 PM, our computer model expects the Mountain Hawks to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Merrimack vs. Lehigh Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Lehigh (-16.0) 55.0 Lehigh 36, Merrimack 20

Week 2 NEC Predictions

Merrimack Betting Info (2023)

The Warriors have no wins against the spread this season.

One of the Warriors' one games this season has hit the over.

Warriors vs. Mountain Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Merrimack 20.0 42.0 -- -- 20.0 42.0 Lehigh 10.0 38.0 10.0 38.0 -- --

