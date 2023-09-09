Merrimack vs. Lehigh Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
In the matchup between the Lehigh Mountain Hawks and Merrimack Warriors on Saturday, September 9 at 4:00 PM, our computer model expects the Mountain Hawks to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Merrimack vs. Lehigh Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Lehigh (-16.0)
|55.0
|Lehigh 36, Merrimack 20
Week 2 NEC Predictions
Merrimack Betting Info (2023)
- The Warriors have no wins against the spread this season.
- One of the Warriors' one games this season has hit the over.
Warriors vs. Mountain Hawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Merrimack
|20.0
|42.0
|--
|--
|20.0
|42.0
|Lehigh
|10.0
|38.0
|10.0
|38.0
|--
|--
