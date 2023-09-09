The Lehigh Mountain Hawks (0-1) visit the Merrimack Warriors (0-1) at Duane Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Merrimack is totaling 351.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks 48th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Warriors rank 72nd, surrendering 432.0 yards per contest. Lehigh ranks 90th in the FCS with 10.0 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 80th with 38.0 points ceded per game on defense.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on NEC Front Row.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Merrimack vs. Lehigh Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: North Andover, Massachusetts

North Andover, Massachusetts Venue: Duane Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Merrimack vs. Lehigh Key Statistics

Merrimack Lehigh 351.0 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.0 (75th) 432.0 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 412.0 (60th) 175.0 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 78.0 (96th) 176.0 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.0 (49th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Merrimack Stats Leaders

Gavin McCusker leads Merrimack with 176 yards (176.0 ypg) on 15-of-30 passing this season. He also has 51 rushing yards on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Tyvon Edmonds Jr. has racked up 85 yards on 25 carries while finding paydirt one time.

Jelani Mason's leads his squad with 63 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on four receptions (out of four targets).

Hayden Fisher has hauled in two passes while averaging 26.0 yards per game.

Donovan Wadley has been the target of three passes and compiled three receptions for 24 yards, an average of 24.0 yards per contest.

Lehigh Stats Leaders

Brayten Silbor has thrown for 206 yards on 60.5% passing while tossing one touchdown pass with two interceptions this season.

Jack DiPietro's team-high 23 rushing yards have come on six carries. He also leads the team with 30 receiving yards (30.0 per game) on two catches.

Gaige Garcia has run for 21 yards across six attempts. He's chipped in with three catches for 29 yards and one touchdown.

Nick Williams leads his squad with 38 receiving yards on four catches.

Eric Johnson has caught two passes and compiled 35 receiving yards (35.0 per game).

Rep your team with officially licensed Merrimack or Lehigh gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.