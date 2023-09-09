Saturday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (89-51) and the Boston Red Sox (72-69) at Fenway Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Orioles securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on September 9.

The Red Sox will call on Chris Sale (6-3) against the Orioles and Jack Flaherty (8-8).

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 33, or 53.2%, of those games.

This season Boston has won 13 of its 28 games, or 46.4%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 699.

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.57).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule