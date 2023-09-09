Rafael Devers and Adley Rutschman will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in baseball with 167 total home runs.

Boston is sixth in baseball with a .436 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.262).

Boston has the No. 8 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (699 total runs).

The Red Sox are ninth in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.

Boston has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).

The Red Sox average MLB's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.358).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.46 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander went five scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering two hits.

Sale has five quality starts this season.

Sale enters the matchup with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/3/2023 Royals W 7-3 Away Chris Sale Taylor Clarke 9/4/2023 Rays W 7-3 Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays L 8-6 Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Nick Pivetta Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles L 11-2 Home Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish 9/9/2023 Orioles - Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/10/2023 Orioles - Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/11/2023 Yankees - Home - - 9/12/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Carlos Rodón 9/13/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Luis Severino 9/14/2023 Yankees - Home Chris Sale Michael King

