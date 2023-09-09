Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (72-69) will host Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (89-51) at Fenway Park on Saturday, September 9, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Orioles (+125). The over/under is 10 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (6-3, 4.46 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - BAL (8-8, 4.84 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Red Sox's game versus the Orioles but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Red Sox (-150) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Red Sox to defeat the Orioles with those odds, and the Red Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.67.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Rafael Devers hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 62 times and won 33, or 53.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Red Sox have gone 13-15 (46.4%).

Boston has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox went 2-3 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Orioles have been victorious in 36, or 57.1%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Orioles have a win-loss record of 10-7 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Orioles have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents are 8-1-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adam Duvall 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) Trevor Story 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Justin Turner 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+140) Triston Casas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.