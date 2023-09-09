Player prop bet options for Rafael Devers and others are listed when the Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Sale Stats

Chris Sale (6-3) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Sale has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has made 16 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Sale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Sep. 3 5.0 2 0 0 5 2 vs. Astros Aug. 28 4.2 7 3 3 6 2 at Astros Aug. 23 5.0 6 4 4 9 1 at Nationals Aug. 17 4.1 2 3 2 3 3 vs. Tigers Aug. 11 4.2 1 2 2 7 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Devers Stats

Devers has 33 doubles, 29 home runs, 49 walks and 91 RBI (136 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashing .265/.338/.499 so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0 at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 1 at Royals Sep. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has put up 138 hits with 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 92 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .283/.354/.475 on the season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rays Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Sep. 4 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Royals Sep. 3 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 34 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 53 walks and 82 RBI (131 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashing .260/.334/.492 so far this season.

Santander has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .350 with four doubles, three home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Sep. 8 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 at Angels Sep. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

