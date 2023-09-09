In the matchup between the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and Stonehill Skyhawks on Saturday, September 9 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Blue Devils to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Stonehill vs. Cent. Conn. St. Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Cent. Conn. St. (-3.2) 48.7 Cent. Conn. St. 26, Stonehill 23

Skyhawks vs. Blue Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cent. Conn. St. 44.0 0.0 44.0 0.0 -- -- Stonehill 17.0 51.0 17.0 51.0 -- --

