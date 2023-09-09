NEC foes match up when the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-0) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-1) square off on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Arute Field.

Cent. Conn. St. has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 16th-best in scoring offense (44 points per game) and best in scoring defense (0 points allowed per game). Stonehill ranks 64th in points per game (17), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 18th-worst in the FCS with 51 points ceded per contest.

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on NEC Front Row.

Stonehill vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: New Britain, Connecticut

New Britain, Connecticut Venue: Arute Field

Stonehill vs. Cent. Conn. St. Key Statistics

Stonehill Cent. Conn. St. 303 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 528 (14th) 437 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 0 (1st) 125 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 287 (7th) 178 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 241 (30th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (32nd)

Stonehill Stats Leaders

Ashur Carraha has been a dual threat for Stonehill this season. He has 178 passing yards (178 per game) while completing 51.7% of his passes. On the ground, he's compiled 41 yards (41 ypg) on four carries.

The team's top rusher, Jermaine Corbett, has carried the ball 24 times for 66 yards (66 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 24 receiving yards (24 per game) on three catches.

Chris Domercat's 71 receiving yards (71 yards per game) lead the team. He has four receptions on zero targets.

Brigham Dunphy has one reception (on zero targets) for a total of 38 yards (38 yards per game) this year.

Cent. Conn. St. Stats Leaders

C.J. Duell has 235 pass yards for Cent. Conn. St., completing 68% of his passes and recording two touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 41 rushing yards (41 ypg) on seven carries.

The team's top rusher, Malik Thomas, has carried the ball 13 times for 80 yards (80 per game), scoring one time.

Davion Johnson has 103 yards receiving (103 per game) on six catches, while also piling up 53 rush yards per game.

Isiah Williams has put up a 61-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in six passes on six targets.

Delvin Attafah's four receptions are good enough for 51 yards.

