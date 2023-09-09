Trevor Story -- batting .079 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on September 9 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is batting .170 with seven doubles, a home run and five walks.

Story has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Story has driven in a run in three games this year (12.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 13 .238 AVG .115 .273 OBP .164 .405 SLG .173 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 3 15/2 K/BB 21/3 4 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings