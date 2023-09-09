According to our computer model, the UMass Minutemen will defeat the Miami (OH) RedHawks when the two teams play at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

UMass vs. Miami (OH) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UMass (+7) Over (44) UMass 42, Miami (OH) 15

Week 2 FBS Independent Predictions

UMass Betting Info (2023)

The Minutemen have a 31.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Minutemen have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

UMass is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this year.

Each Minutemen two game with a set total have hit the over.

UMass games this season have averaged an over/under of 48 points, four more than the point total in this matchup.

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

The RedHawks have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The RedHawks have no wins against the spread this season.

The average total for Miami (OH) games this season has been 44.5, 0.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Minutemen vs. RedHawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami (OH) 3 38 -- -- 3 38 UMass 27.5 44.5 -- -- 27.5 44.5

