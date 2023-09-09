The UMass Minutemen (1-1) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 as a 7-point underdog. A 44-point over/under is set for the game.

With 215 yards of total offense per game (10th-worst) and 493 yards allowed per game on defense (17th-worst), Miami (OH) has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this season. UMass' defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, conceding 44.5 points per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 74th with 27.5 points per contest.

UMass vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs UMass Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (OH) -7 -105 -115 44 -110 -110 -275 +220

UMass Betting Records & Stats

UMass Stats Leaders

Last season Ellis Merriweather rushed for 575 yards (47.9 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns.

Gino Campiotti suited up for 12 games last year, and aired it out for 257 passing yards, one touchdown, six interceptions and a 44.6% completion percentage.

When he wasn't moving the ball through the air, Campiotti rushed for 390 yards (32.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

Cam Sullivan-Brown was an integral part of the air attack last season, amassing 27 receptions for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

George Johnson was targeted 58 times leading to 28 catches, 402 yards and one touchdown in 12 games.

Jalen Mackie helped carry the defense with 51 tackles, eight TFL, 3.5 sacks, and one interception in 12 games.

Marcus Cushnie was on the field for 12 games, totaling 28 tackles, 10 TFL, and 5.5 sacks.

With 34 tackles and two interceptions, Tyler Rudolph was a big player last year on defense.

A key contributor on defense, Jordan Mahoney had three interceptions to go with 14 tackles and three passes defended.

