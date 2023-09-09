The UMass Minutemen (1-1) host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

It's been a hard stretch for Miami (OH), which ranks sixth-worst in scoring offense (3 points per game) and 25th-worst in scoring defense (38 points per game allowed) in 2023. UMass ranks 73rd in points per game (27.5), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 44.5 points allowed per contest.

UMass vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

UMass vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

UMass Miami (OH) 345 (15th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 215 (125th) 475 (129th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 493 (103rd) 168.5 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 51 (122nd) 176.5 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 164 (103rd) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

UMass Stats Leaders

Taisun Phommachanh has thrown for 247 yards on 18-of-33 passing with zero touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 130 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Kay'Ron Adams is his team's leading rusher with 29 carries for 180 yards, or 90 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Anthony Simpson has registered seven catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 154 (77 yards per game). He's been targeted 11 times and has one touchdown.

Christian Wells has two receptions (on three targets) for a total of 81 yards (40.5 yards per game) this year.

George Johnson's seven targets have resulted in three catches for 44 yards.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has 127 pass yards for Miami (OH), completing 57.1% of his passes this season.

Rashad Amos has racked up 30 yards on eight carries.

Jordan Brunson has been handed the ball two times this year and racked up 22 yards (22 per game).

Gage Larvadain's 80 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 12 times and has totaled eight catches.

Cade McDonald has hauled in one reception totaling 37 yards so far this campaign.

Jack Coldiron has hauled in one catch for 23 yards, an average of 23 yards per game.

