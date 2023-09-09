The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) square off against the UMass Minutemen (1-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The RedHawks are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under for the contest is 44 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. UMass matchup.

UMass vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Amherst, Massachusetts
  • Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

UMass vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (OH) Moneyline UMass Moneyline
BetMGM Miami (OH) (-7) 44 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Miami (OH) (-7) 44.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Miami (OH) (-6.5) 44.5 -280 +225 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +225 -278 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Miami (OH) (-7.5) - -270 +220 Bet on this game with Tipico

UMass vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

  • UMass has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Minutemen have been an underdog by 7 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • Miami (OH) has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.

