The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) square off against the UMass Minutemen (1-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The RedHawks are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under for the contest is 44 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. UMass matchup.

UMass vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

UMass vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

UMass vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

UMass has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Minutemen have been an underdog by 7 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Miami (OH) has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.