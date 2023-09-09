UMass vs. Miami (OH): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) square off against the UMass Minutemen (1-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The RedHawks are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. The over/under for the contest is 44 points.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (OH) vs. UMass matchup.
UMass vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Amherst, Massachusetts
- Venue: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
UMass vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|UMass Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (OH) (-7)
|44
|-275
|+220
|DraftKings
|Miami (OH) (-7)
|44.5
|-285
|+230
|FanDuel
|Miami (OH) (-6.5)
|44.5
|-280
|+225
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+225
|-278
|Tipico
|Miami (OH) (-7.5)
|-
|-270
|+220
UMass vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- UMass has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Minutemen have been an underdog by 7 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Miami (OH) has not won against the spread this season in one games with a spread.
