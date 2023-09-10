Alex Verdugo vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Alex Verdugo (.217 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 119 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Orioles Player Props
|Red Sox vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo is batting .275 with 35 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.
- He ranks 29th in batting average, 57th in on base percentage, and 71st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Verdugo has had a hit in 84 of 124 games this season (67.7%), including multiple hits 38 times (30.6%).
- Looking at the 124 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (10.5%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38 games this year (30.6%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 61 games this year (49.2%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|60
|.289
|AVG
|.261
|.350
|OBP
|.322
|.473
|SLG
|.416
|31
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|26
|37/21
|K/BB
|41/21
|2
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez (5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed a 4.91 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.