Best bets are available for when the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) visit the New England Patriots (0-0) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Eagles vs. Patriots? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When is Eagles vs. Patriots?

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Philadelphia 25 - Patriots 20

Philadelphia 25 - Patriots 20 Based on this contest's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 64.9%.

The Eagles finished with a 14-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 87.5% of those games).

Philadelphia went 14-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter (87.5%).

Last season, the Patriots were the underdog nine times and won one of those games.

Last season, New England was at least a +154 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Who will win? The Eagles or Patriots? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Philadelphia (-3.5)



Philadelphia (-3.5) The Eagles covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.

Philadelphia had an ATS record of 8-8 as favorites of 3.5 points or greater last season.

The Patriots had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

New England won once ATS (1-2) as underdogs of 3.5 points or more last year.

Parlay your bets together on the Eagles vs. Patriots matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) The two teams averaged a combined 5.0 more points per game (49.5) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 44.5 points.

The Eagles and the Patriots saw their opponents average a combined 3.9 fewer points per game last season than the over/under of 44.5 set in this matchup.

Last season, nine of the Eagles' games went over the point total.

The Patriots and their opponent combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.