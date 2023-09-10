Best bets are available for when the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) visit the New England Patriots (0-0) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

When is Eagles vs. Patriots?

  • Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Time: 4:25 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Philadelphia 25 - Patriots 20
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 64.9%.
  • The Eagles finished with a 14-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 87.5% of those games).
  • Philadelphia went 14-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter (87.5%).
  • Last season, the Patriots were the underdog nine times and won one of those games.
  • Last season, New England was at least a +154 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Philadelphia (-3.5)
  • The Eagles covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
  • Philadelphia had an ATS record of 8-8 as favorites of 3.5 points or greater last season.
  • The Patriots had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
  • New England won once ATS (1-2) as underdogs of 3.5 points or more last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (44.5)
  • The two teams averaged a combined 5.0 more points per game (49.5) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 44.5 points.
  • The Eagles and the Patriots saw their opponents average a combined 3.9 fewer points per game last season than the over/under of 44.5 set in this matchup.
  • Last season, nine of the Eagles' games went over the point total.
  • The Patriots and their opponent combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

