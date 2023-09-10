Today's lacrosse slate features top teams in action. Among those games is Archers LC taking on Redwoods LC.

Watch lacrosse action on ESPN+!

Lacrosse Streaming Live Today

Watch Premier Lacrosse League: Archers LC vs Redwoods LC

League: Premier Lacrosse League

Premier Lacrosse League Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with lacrosse action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!