Luis Urias is available when the Boston Red Sox take on Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 5 against the Rays) he went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is batting .179 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Urias has picked up a hit in 42.5% of his 40 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.0% of them.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.5%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

Urias has an RBI in 10 of 40 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 of 40 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Other Red Sox Players vs the Orioles

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 .179 AVG .250 .343 OBP .400 .250 SLG .542 2 XBH 3 0 HR 2 4 RBI 10 9/3 K/BB 5/4 0 SB 0

