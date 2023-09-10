Will Mac Jones score a touchdown when the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles meet in Week 1 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Mac Jones score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)

Last season, Jones ran for 7.3 yards per game. He also scored one touchdown.

He rushed for a touchdown once last season in 14 games.

Mac Jones Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 21 30 213 1 1 2 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 21 35 252 1 1 7 6 0 Week 3 Ravens 22 32 321 0 3 5 31 1 Week 7 Bears 3 6 13 0 1 3 24 0 Week 8 @Jets 24 35 194 1 1 7 19 0 Week 9 Colts 20 30 147 1 0 1 -2 0 Week 11 Jets 23 27 246 0 0 2 3 0 Week 12 @Vikings 28 39 382 2 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Bills 22 36 195 1 0 3 7 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 24 35 235 0 1 5 -1 0 Week 15 @Raiders 13 31 112 0 0 4 10 0 Week 16 Bengals 21 33 240 2 0 1 -1 0 Week 17 Dolphins 20 33 204 2 0 3 1 0 Week 18 @Bills 26 40 243 3 3 4 5 0

