Will Mike Gesicki find his way into the end zone when the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles meet in Week 1 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Mike Gesicki score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28 if he scores a TD)

Gesicki put together a solid campaign a year ago, putting up five receiving TDs and 362 yards (21.3 per game).

Gesicki had a touchdown catch in four games last year out of 17 games played. He had multiple TD receptions only one time.

Mike Gesicki Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 1 1 1 0 Week 2 @Ravens 4 4 41 1 Week 3 Bills 1 1 6 0 Week 4 @Bengals 4 2 23 0 Week 5 @Jets 2 1 30 0 Week 6 Vikings 7 6 69 2 Week 7 Steelers 7 3 27 0 Week 8 @Lions 4 3 38 1 Week 9 @Bears 2 1 3 0 Week 10 Browns 3 2 31 0 Week 12 Texans 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Chargers 2 0 0 0 Week 15 @Bills 1 1 5 0 Week 16 Packers 2 1 24 0 Week 17 @Patriots 4 2 18 1 Week 18 Jets 6 4 46 0 Wild Card @Bills 6 2 15 1

