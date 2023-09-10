The New England Patriots (0-0) host the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

Patriots Insights (2022)

Last year the Patriots scored just 1.2 more points per game (21.4) than the Eagles surrendered (20.2).

The Patriots racked up only 13.1 more yards per game (314.6) than the Eagles gave up per outing (301.5) last year.

Last season New England averaged 106.6 yards per game on the ground, 15 fewer than Philadelphia allowed per contest (121.6).

The Patriots had 23 giveaways last year, while the Eagles had 26 takeaways.

Patriots Home Performance (2022)

At home last year, the Patriots scored fewer points (19.5 per game) than they did overall (21.4). But they also conceded fewer at home (17.9) than overall (20.4).

The Patriots accumulated 293.4 yards per game at home (21.2 fewer than overall), and conceded 306.3 at home (15.7 fewer than overall).

New England accumulated 198.8 passing yards per game at home (9.2 fewer than overall), and allowed 186.3 at home (30.2 fewer than overall).

At home, the Patriots picked up fewer rushing yards (94.6 per game) than overall (106.6). They also conceded more rushing yards (120 per game) than overall (105.5).

The Patriots converted fewer third downs at home (34.7%) than they did overall (34.9%), but also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (38.6%) than overall (40.2%).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Philadelphia - CBS 9/17/2023 Miami - NBC 9/24/2023 at New York - CBS 10/1/2023 at Dallas - FOX

