How to Watch Patriots vs. Eagles on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 1
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The New England Patriots (0-0) host the Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023.
We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Eagles vs. Patriots
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Patriots Insights (2022)
- Last year the Patriots scored just 1.2 more points per game (21.4) than the Eagles surrendered (20.2).
- The Patriots racked up only 13.1 more yards per game (314.6) than the Eagles gave up per outing (301.5) last year.
- Last season New England averaged 106.6 yards per game on the ground, 15 fewer than Philadelphia allowed per contest (121.6).
- The Patriots had 23 giveaways last year, while the Eagles had 26 takeaways.
Patriots Home Performance (2022)
- At home last year, the Patriots scored fewer points (19.5 per game) than they did overall (21.4). But they also conceded fewer at home (17.9) than overall (20.4).
- The Patriots accumulated 293.4 yards per game at home (21.2 fewer than overall), and conceded 306.3 at home (15.7 fewer than overall).
- New England accumulated 198.8 passing yards per game at home (9.2 fewer than overall), and allowed 186.3 at home (30.2 fewer than overall).
- At home, the Patriots picked up fewer rushing yards (94.6 per game) than overall (106.6). They also conceded more rushing yards (120 per game) than overall (105.5).
- The Patriots converted fewer third downs at home (34.7%) than they did overall (34.9%), but also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (38.6%) than overall (40.2%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Patriots Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|Miami
|-
|NBC
|9/24/2023
|at New York
|-
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.