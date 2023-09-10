One of the top quarterbacks in football last season will be on show when Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles visit the New England Patriots on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

Looking to place a bet on player props in this matchup between the Eagles and the Patriots? Keep reading for player props for the best performers.

Rhamondre Stevenson Touchdown Odds

Stevenson Odds to Score First TD: +600

Stevenson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

Jalen Hurts Touchdown Odds

Hurts Odds to Score First TD: +700

Hurts Odds to Score Anytime TD: +320

More Patriots Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Mike Gesicki - - 20.5 (0) DeVante Parker - - - JuJu Smith-Schuster - - 42.5 (0) Ty Montgomery - - - Kendrick Bourne - - - Ezekiel Elliott - - - Hunter Henry - - 30.5 (0) Mac Jones 218.5 (0) - - Rhamondre Stevenson - 54.5 (0) 18.5 (0) Kayshon Boutte - - - Demario Douglas - - -

More Eagles Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds A.J. Brown - - 71.5 (0) Grant Calcaterra - - - Kenneth Gainwell - - - Dallas Goedert - - 40.5 (0) Jalen Hurts 242.5 (0) 44.5 (0) - Rashaad Penny - - - Boston Scott - - - DeVonta Smith - - 64.5 (0) Jack Stoll - - - D'Andre Swift - 31.5 (0) 12.5 (0) Quez Watkins - - - Olamide Zaccheaus - - -

