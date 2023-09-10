Rafael Devers -- with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on September 10 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together four hits (going 4-for-6 with a double and an RBI) against the Orioles.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers has 140 hits, which is tops among Boston hitters this season, while batting .270 with 63 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 51st in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
  • Devers has gotten at least one hit in 63.4% of his games this year (85 of 134), with more than one hit 43 times (32.1%).
  • In 18.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 41.8% of his games this season, Devers has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (16.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • He has scored in 61 games this year (45.5%), including 18 multi-run games (13.4%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
68 GP 66
.276 AVG .264
.349 OBP .333
.471 SLG .535
29 XBH 34
11 HR 18
44 RBI 48
44/25 K/BB 68/24
1 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Orioles' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
