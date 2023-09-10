Red Sox vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 10
Sunday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (90-51) and the Boston Red Sox (72-70) at Fenway Park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Orioles taking home the win. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on September 10.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (11-8) to the mound, while Grayson Rodriguez (5-3) will answer the bell for the Orioles.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- This season, the Red Sox have been favored 63 times and won 33, or 52.4%, of those games.
- Boston has entered 63 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 33-30 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- Boston has scored 711 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 4
|@ Rays
|W 7-3
|Brayan Bello vs Aaron Civale
|September 5
|@ Rays
|L 8-6
|Kutter Crawford vs Zach Eflin
|September 6
|@ Rays
|L 3-1
|Nick Pivetta vs Tyler Glasnow
|September 8
|Orioles
|L 11-2
|Tanner Houck vs Kyle Bradish
|September 9
|Orioles
|L 13-12
|Chris Sale vs Jack Flaherty
|September 10
|Orioles
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 11
|Yankees
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 12
|Yankees
|-
|James Paxton vs Carlos Rodón
|September 13
|Yankees
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Luis Severino
|September 14
|Yankees
|-
|Chris Sale vs Michael King
|September 15
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs José Berríos
