The Boston Red Sox will look to Masataka Yoshida for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 168 total home runs.

Boston is sixth in baseball with a .437 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox are third in the majors with a .264 batting average.

Boston is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging five runs per game (711 total).

The Red Sox rank seventh in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 11 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Boston has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.362).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 25th of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.61 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Bello is trying to pick up his 15th quality start of the year in this game.

Bello will try to pick up his 19th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has not had an outing yet in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/4/2023 Rays W 7-3 Away Brayan Bello Aaron Civale 9/5/2023 Rays L 8-6 Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Nick Pivetta Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles L 11-2 Home Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish 9/9/2023 Orioles L 13-12 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/10/2023 Orioles - Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/11/2023 Yankees - Home - - 9/12/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Carlos Rodón 9/13/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Luis Severino 9/14/2023 Yankees - Home Chris Sale Michael King 9/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brayan Bello José Berríos

