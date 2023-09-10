Reese McGuire is available when the Boston Red Sox battle Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on September 5 against the Rays) he went 0-for-1.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire has 12 doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .276.
  • In 51.7% of his 58 games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • McGuire has an RBI in 12 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored in 10 games this season (17.2%), including three multi-run games (5.2%).

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 29
.325 AVG .224
.341 OBP .294
.425 SLG .316
8 XBH 5
0 HR 1
8 RBI 7
19/2 K/BB 27/8
0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (159 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Rodriguez (5-3) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
