Reese McGuire is available when the Boston Red Sox battle Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on September 5 against the Rays) he went 0-for-1.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

Grayson Rodriguez TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire has 12 doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .276.

In 51.7% of his 58 games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

McGuire has an RBI in 12 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 10 games this season (17.2%), including three multi-run games (5.2%).

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .325 AVG .224 .341 OBP .294 .425 SLG .316 8 XBH 5 0 HR 1 8 RBI 7 19/2 K/BB 27/8 0 SB 1

