The Boston Red Sox, including Trevor Story (batting .146 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and four RBI), take on starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story has eight doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .190.

Story has gotten at least one hit in 44.0% of his games this season (11 of 25), with multiple hits five times (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 25 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In 16.0% of his games this season, Story has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0%.

He has scored at least once six times this season (24.0%), including one multi-run game.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .271 AVG .115 .300 OBP .164 .438 SLG .173 6 XBH 3 1 HR 0 4 RBI 3 17/2 K/BB 21/3 5 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings