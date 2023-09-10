The Boston Red Sox, including Trevor Story (batting .146 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and four RBI), take on starter Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Trevor Story At The Plate

  • Story has eight doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .190.
  • Story has gotten at least one hit in 44.0% of his games this season (11 of 25), with multiple hits five times (20.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 25 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In 16.0% of his games this season, Story has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0%.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (24.0%), including one multi-run game.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
.271 AVG .115
.300 OBP .164
.438 SLG .173
6 XBH 3
1 HR 0
4 RBI 3
17/2 K/BB 21/3
5 SB 2

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 159 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Rodriguez gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
