Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Minnechaug Regional High School at West Springfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 11
  • Location: West Springfield, MA
  • Conference: Suburban
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

TBD at Longmeadow High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14
  • Location: Longmeadow, MA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Ludlow High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Ludlow, MA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School at Athol High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Athol, MA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holyoke High School at Agawam High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Agawam, MA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmer High School at Quaboag Regional High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Warren, MA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

