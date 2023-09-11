If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Hampden County, Massachusetts this week, we've got what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Minnechaug Regional High School at West Springfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 11

Location: West Springfield, MA

West Springfield, MA Conference: Suburban

Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

TBD at Longmeadow High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14

Location: Longmeadow, MA

Longmeadow, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Ludlow High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15

Location: Ludlow, MA

Ludlow, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School at Athol High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Athol, MA

Athol, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Holyoke High School at Agawam High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Agawam, MA

Agawam, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmer High School at Quaboag Regional High School