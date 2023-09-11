Luis Urías vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double in his last game, Luis Urias and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees (who will start Clarke Schmidt) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Orioles.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias has five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while hitting .183.
- Urias has gotten at least one hit in 43.9% of his games this season (18 of 41), with more than one hit four times (9.8%).
- He has gone deep in three games this year (7.3%), leaving the park in 2% of his chances at the plate.
- Urias has driven in a run in 10 games this season (24.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this year (34.1%), including one multi-run game.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|.179
|AVG
|.250
|.343
|OBP
|.400
|.250
|SLG
|.542
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|10
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (175 total, 1.2 per game).
- Schmidt (9-8 with a 4.54 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Yankees, his 29th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 29 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.54 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .264 to opposing hitters.
