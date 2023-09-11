Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox will try to out-hit Jasson Dominguez and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB play with 169 total home runs.

Boston's .437 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the league (.264).

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (718 total, five per game).

The Red Sox's .329 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox's 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.358).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kutter Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.

Crawford heads into the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Crawford has put up 10 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Rays L 8-6 Away Kutter Crawford Zach Eflin 9/6/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Nick Pivetta Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles L 11-2 Home Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish 9/9/2023 Orioles L 13-12 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/10/2023 Orioles W 7-3 Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/11/2023 Yankees - Home Kutter Crawford Clarke Schmidt 9/12/2023 Yankees - Home Nick Pivetta Carlos Rodón 9/13/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Luis Severino 9/14/2023 Yankees - Home Chris Sale Michael King 9/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Kutter Crawford Chris Bassitt

