Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (73-70) square off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (71-72) in the series opener at Fenway Park on Monday, September 11. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+110). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.28 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (9-8, 4.54 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 33 (52.4%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Red Sox have gone 20-18 (52.6%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 21, or 42%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious 13 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adam Duvall 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Connor Wong 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

