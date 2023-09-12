Justin Turner, with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Randy Vasquez on the mound, September 12 at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a team-best slugging percentage of .480 this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
  • Turner has reached base via a hit in 92 games this season (of 130 played), and had multiple hits in 44 of those games.
  • Looking at the 130 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 22 of them (16.9%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Turner has picked up an RBI in 46.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 50.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.5%.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
66 GP 64
.310 AVG .257
.364 OBP .345
.506 SLG .451
27 XBH 24
12 HR 11
46 RBI 48
41/18 K/BB 54/29
1 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Yankees' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (175 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Yankees will send Vasquez (2-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.36, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .186 against him.
