The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees take the field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET. Triston Casas and Gleyber Torres have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 15th in baseball with 170 total home runs.

Boston is sixth in MLB, slugging .437.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.264).

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (720 total, five per game).

The Red Sox's .329 on-base percentage is eighth-best in MLB.

The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game, the No. 11 average in MLB.

Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston has a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.355).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kutter Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday, Sept. 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Crawford has recorded two quality starts this season.

Crawford will look to record his 11th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging four innings per appearance.

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Nick Pivetta Tyler Glasnow 9/8/2023 Orioles L 11-2 Home Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish 9/9/2023 Orioles L 13-12 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/10/2023 Orioles W 7-3 Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 3-2 Home Nick Pivetta Randy Vasquez 9/12/2023 Yankees - Home Kutter Crawford Carlos Rodón 9/13/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Clarke Schmidt 9/14/2023 Yankees - Home Chris Sale Michael King 9/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu

