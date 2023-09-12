Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (73-71) will face off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (72-72) at Fenway Park on Tuesday, September 12. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +125 moneyline odds to win. The total for the matchup is listed at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: TBS

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.28 ERA) vs Carlos Rodon - NYY (2-5, 6.60 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the Red Sox and Yankees game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Red Sox (-155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.45 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Rafael Devers get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 33 out of the 64 games, or 51.6%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 13-14 record (winning 48.1% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 2-3 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (43.1%) in those contests.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 7-12 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Yankees have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 17th 4th

