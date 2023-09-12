The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Rafael Devers, Gleyber Torres and others in this game.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Nick Pivetta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Pivetta Stats

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta (9-8) for his 13th start of the season.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Pivetta has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 3.4 innings per outing.

He has 13 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 34 chances this season.

Pivetta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Sep. 6 4.2 7 3 3 5 2 at Royals Sep. 2 3.0 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Dodgers Aug. 25 2.0 4 4 4 3 2 at Astros Aug. 23 0.2 0 0 0 2 1 at Yankees Aug. 20 5.0 3 2 2 8 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Devers Stats

Devers has 34 doubles, 29 home runs, 50 walks and 93 RBI (141 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .270/.342/.501 so far this season.

Devers has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 10 1-for-4 2 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 9 4-for-6 2 0 1 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 142 hits with 28 doubles, 23 home runs, 47 walks and 94 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .285/.355/.480 so far this year.

Turner takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, a home run and five RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Sep. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Rays Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Sep. 5 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torres Stats

Torres has put up 142 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .269/.339/.462 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 10 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 12 doubles, 31 home runs, 70 walks and 58 RBI (81 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He's slashing .261/.394/.600 on the season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 8 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 6 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

