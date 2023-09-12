Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Yankees on September 12, 2023
The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Tuesday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Rafael Devers, Gleyber Torres and others in this game.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Nick Pivetta Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Pivetta Stats
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Nick Pivetta (9-8) for his 13th start of the season.
- He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Pivetta has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 3.4 innings per outing.
- He has 13 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 34 chances this season.
Pivetta Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Sep. 6
|4.2
|7
|3
|3
|5
|2
|at Royals
|Sep. 2
|3.0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 25
|2.0
|4
|4
|4
|3
|2
|at Astros
|Aug. 23
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Yankees
|Aug. 20
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|1
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 34 doubles, 29 home runs, 50 walks and 93 RBI (141 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .270/.342/.501 so far this season.
- Devers has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 9
|4-for-6
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 5
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 142 hits with 28 doubles, 23 home runs, 47 walks and 94 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .285/.355/.480 so far this year.
- Turner takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, a home run and five RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Sep. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 5
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has put up 142 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .269/.339/.462 on the year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 10
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 7
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 12 doubles, 31 home runs, 70 walks and 58 RBI (81 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He's slashing .261/.394/.600 on the season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 8
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Sep. 6
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
