The Boston Red Sox (73-70) host the New York Yankees (71-72) in AL East play, at 1:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Nick Pivetta (9-8) to the mound, while Randy Vasquez (2-2) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pivetta - BOS (9-8, 4.54 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (2-2, 2.36 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Pivetta (9-8) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.54, a 3.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.222 in 34 games this season.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In 12 starts, Pivetta has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 3.4 frames per outing.

He has finished 13 appearances without allowing an earned run in 34 chances this season.

Nick Pivetta vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 602 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They are batting .225 for the campaign with 203 home runs, fifth in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Yankees four times this season, allowing them to go 3-for-32 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in 9 2/3 innings.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Randy Vasquez

Vasquez gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came in relief on Thursday when the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 2.36 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .186 to his opponents.

Vasquez will try to secure his third outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 3.7 innings per appearance.

In three of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

