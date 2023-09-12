Tuesday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (73-70) against the New York Yankees (71-72) at Fenway Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on September 12.

The probable starters are Nick Pivetta (9-8) for the Red Sox and Randy Vasquez (2-2) for the Yankees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have won 33, or 52.4%, of the 63 games they've played as favorites this season.

Boston has a record of 16-16 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 718.

The Red Sox have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule