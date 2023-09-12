On Tuesday, Reese McGuire (.387 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Reese McGuire At The Plate

  • McGuire is hitting .277 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.
  • McGuire has gotten at least one hit in 52.5% of his games this year (31 of 59), with at least two hits 11 times (18.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • McGuire has had at least one RBI in 22.0% of his games this year (13 of 59), with more than one RBI three times (5.1%).
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (18.6%), including three multi-run games (5.1%).

Other Red Sox Players vs the Yankees

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 29
.325 AVG .224
.349 OBP .294
.446 SLG .316
9 XBH 5
0 HR 1
9 RBI 7
20/2 K/BB 27/8
0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
  • The Yankees rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (175 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Vasquez (2-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 2.36 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .186 to his opponents.
