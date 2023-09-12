Trevor Story vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
On Tuesday, Trevor Story (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Randy Vasquez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Randy Vasquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story has eight doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .183.
- In 11 of 26 games this season (42.3%) Story has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (19.2%).
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Story has had an RBI in four games this season (15.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.5%).
- In six of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|.250
|AVG
|.115
|.278
|OBP
|.164
|.404
|SLG
|.173
|6
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|3
|18/2
|K/BB
|21/3
|5
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.00 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 175 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Vasquez gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 2.36 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .186 to his opponents.
