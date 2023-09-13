How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 13
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Wednesday at Fenway Park against Tanner Houck, who is projected to start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 171 total home runs.
- Boston is sixth in baseball, slugging .436.
- The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.263).
- Boston has the No. 8 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (721 total runs).
- The Red Sox's .329 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.
- Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston's 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.358).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 4-9 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Houck is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Houck will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).
- He has not had an appearance yet in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-2
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Kyle Bradish
|9/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 13-12
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Jack Flaherty
|9/10/2023
|Orioles
|W 7-3
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Randy Vasquez
|9/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Carlos Rodón
|9/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Clarke Schmidt
|9/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Michael King
|9/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|José Berríos
|9/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Chris Bassitt
|9/17/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|9/18/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Jordan Montgomery
