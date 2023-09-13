Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Wednesday at Fenway Park against Tanner Houck, who is projected to start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 171 total home runs.

Boston is sixth in baseball, slugging .436.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.263).

Boston has the No. 8 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (721 total runs).

The Red Sox's .329 on-base percentage is eighth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.

Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston's 4.59 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average baseball's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.358).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Houck gets the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 4-9 with a 5.28 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Houck is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Houck will try to extend a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per outing).

He has not had an appearance yet in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Orioles L 11-2 Home Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish 9/9/2023 Orioles L 13-12 Home Chris Sale Jack Flaherty 9/10/2023 Orioles W 7-3 Home Brayan Bello Grayson Rodriguez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 3-2 Home Nick Pivetta Randy Vasquez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Kutter Crawford Carlos Rodón 9/13/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Clarke Schmidt 9/14/2023 Yankees - Home Chris Sale Michael King 9/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Houck Jordan Montgomery

