Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Yankees on September 13, 2023
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET. There are multiple ways to bet on this game, including player prop options.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.