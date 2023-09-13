Wednesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (73-72) and New York Yankees (73-72) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on September 13.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Tanner Houck (4-9, 5.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.54 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 33, or 50.8%, of those games.

Boston is 16-17 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 58.3% chance to win.

Boston has scored 721 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Red Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule