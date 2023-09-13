Red Sox vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's game between the Boston Red Sox (73-72) and New York Yankees (73-72) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on September 13.
The Red Sox will give the ball to Tanner Houck (4-9, 5.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.54 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-3.
- Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 33, or 50.8%, of those games.
- Boston is 16-17 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 58.3% chance to win.
- Boston has scored 721 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 8
|Orioles
|L 11-2
|Tanner Houck vs Kyle Bradish
|September 9
|Orioles
|L 13-12
|Chris Sale vs Jack Flaherty
|September 10
|Orioles
|W 7-3
|Brayan Bello vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 12
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Nick Pivetta vs Randy Vasquez
|September 12
|Yankees
|L 4-1
|Kutter Crawford vs Carlos Rodón
|September 13
|Yankees
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 14
|Yankees
|-
|Chris Sale vs Michael King
|September 15
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs José Berríos
|September 16
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Chris Sale vs Chris Bassitt
|September 17
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
|September 18
|@ Rangers
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Jordan Montgomery
